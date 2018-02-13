Possible Final 4 Competitors For WWE Cruiserweight Tournament, John Cena's Favorite Ride, Finn Balor

- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring Cena's favorite car of all-time - a 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature two more first-round matches in the tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania 34 - Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak and Mark Andrews vs. Akira Tozawa. WWE is teasing that 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick will name Jack Gallagher, Mustafa Ali, Ariya Daivari and a surprise entrant as the final 4 competitors. We've noted how there's been talk of bringing in more new faces to 205 Live for the tournament. WWE posted the following teaser for tonight:

Who else will enter the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament? Last week on WWE 205 Live, NXT Superstar Roderick Strong shocked the WWE Universe by entering the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and defeating Hideo Itami. The hard-hitting displayed the resilience, skill and determination that WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick expects the Cruiserweights to channel when competing inside the squared circle. However, the appearance of Strong in the tournament understandably begs a question: Who else will enter? Responding to a tweet from Gentleman Jack Gallagher Friday evening, Maverick seemingly confirmed that Gallagher, Mustafa Ali, Ariya Daivari and a surprise entrant would be the final four competitors in the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Although the WWE 205 Live GM's retweet of Gallagher was a question posed to the WWE Universe about the British Superstar's opponent, the prospect of a surprise entrant – especially after Strong's impressive performance last week – is certainly of note. Will Maverick reveal the final four matches of the first round tonight?

- Finn Balor tweeted the following to hype the men's Elimination Chamber match, which will feature Balor, John Cena, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. Balor wrote: