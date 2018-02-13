WWE Stars Do AJ Styles Impersonations (Video), The Festival Of Friendship Anniversary, WWE Stock Up

- Above is video from this week's WWE Ride Along with The Balor Club - Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Good Brothers do impersonations of others - The Moychsters shilling merchandise, WWE Champion AJ Styles and Anderson himself.

- WWE stock was up 0.18% today, closing at $35.42 per share. Today's high was $35.61 and the low was $34.89.

- Today marks one year since Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens haad their big "Festival of Friendship" on RAW, which saw Owens turn on Jericho. Owens would go on to defeat Jericho for the WWE United States Title at WrestleMania 33. Owens tweeted the following on the anniversary today, which was re-tweeted by Jericho: