Renee Young Does Her Own RAW Pre-show (Video), WWE Nixes Shane McMahon DVD, Nia Jax Photoshoot

- Renee Young did her own version of an Instagram RAW pre-show on before Monday's show in San Jose. She noted on Twitter that the new "Backstage Pass" show is a work in progress but they are figuring it out. You can see the show in this YouTube video she linked to.

See Also Renee Young Talks Marriage To Dean Ambrose, Being In Bed Before Deciding To Get Married That Night

- WWE has decided to cancel the "Shane McMahon's Craziest Matches" DVD that was just confirmed last month, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. No word yet on why WWE is nixing the DVD for the SmackDown Commissioner but another title to be determined will be released in its place on June 12th.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following preview for a photoshoot she did backstage at RAW: