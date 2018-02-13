Major Rumor On A 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

There are rumors going around WWE that say Jeff Jarrett could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans this year, according to PWInsider.

No word yet on if there is any truth to the rumors but the potential induction would come after Jarrett recently wrapped a stint in WWE-sponsored rehab. The TNA co-founder is no longer affiliated with the company that he tried to go up against WWE with but he does have a controversial past with WWE.

Jarrett is a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion and a one-time WWE European Champion. He is also a three-time WCW United States Champion and a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE has confirmed headliner Bill Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz and Ivory for the 2018 Class as of this writing. Other names rumored but unconfirmed for this year include Mark Henry, the late Bam Bam Bigelow and Kid Rock for the Celebrity Wing.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Friday, April 6th at 7:30pm EST from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. It will air on the WWE Network in its entirety.

