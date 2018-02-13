WWE Mixed Match Challenge (2/13): Elias & Bayley Vs. Rusev & Lana

Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section. You can watch tonight's episode on Facebook Watch.

Tonight's episode will see a seemingly odd couple in Elias and Bayley take on the real-life married couple of Rusev and Lana. Will the magic of Rusev Day prevail once again, or will Bayley and Elias make beautiful music together? Find out tonight!

Coverage begins right after SmackDown LIVE!

- Elias and Bayley start a song only to be rudely interrupted by Rusev and Lana. Rusev is donning a brand new singlet to match Lana. We get to see their preparations for this match and the charities they'll be competing for.

Elias & Bayley vs. Rusev & Lana

Rusev is over, but unfortunately can't get his wife's song over. We check backstage where Big E and Carmella are following along with the show. Lana is finally chosen to start the match and we're off. Bayley gets the best of Lana early one with takeovers and an elbow to the back. Lana heads to the corner for some motivation from her husband. It apparently works as Lana charges full steam ahead and down goes Bayley. Lana goes crazy and looks to attack again, but instead decides to CRUSH Elias' guitar. A bit upset, Elias attacks himself in.

Slow playing this match. Rusev focuses on the injured ribs of Elias, which are taped up after the bass travesty from Braun Strowman on Monday. Elias ducks a Rusev punch but turns around right into a Rusev kick. Big Suplex from the Bulgarian Brute, but Bayley tags herself in. Lana hits a nice face buster for a two count. Lana forearm for another near fall. Bayley back up and goes to town. Spear to the corner, roll through, back elbow. Bayley has Lana perched up top, Rusev and Elias prove to be a distraction on the outside, Lana takes advantage. She goes for the pin, and gets it! Her first victory in WWE, per Michael Cole.

Winners via Pinfall: Lana & Rusev

- After the match, Renee Young interviews the winning team. Lana is so happy she's speaking Russian. Rusev is clearly elated about the result.

- We see promos for the teams for next week, Apollo Crews & Nia Jax vs. Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair. See you next week. Woooo!