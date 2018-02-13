WrestlingInc.com

WWE SmackDown Challenge Issued For Next Week (Video), Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Chamber Promo

By Marc Middleton | February 13, 2018

- Above is a new promo for the men's Elimination Chamber match, featuring John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Elias vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the winner challenging WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

- The dark main event before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Bakersfield saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Bennett.

- The Riott Squad has challenged Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to a fight on next Tuesday's SmackDown in Phoenix, following their run-in on tonight's show. The match has been confirmed by WWE. Below is video of the challenge from Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top