WWE SmackDown Challenge Issued For Next Week (Video), Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Chamber Promo

- Above is a new promo for the men's Elimination Chamber match, featuring John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Elias vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the winner challenging WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

- The dark main event before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Bakersfield saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Bennett.

- The Riott Squad has challenged Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to a fight on next Tuesday's SmackDown in Phoenix, following their run-in on tonight's show. The match has been confirmed by WWE. Below is video of the challenge from Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott: