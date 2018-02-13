WrestlingInc.com

How Was This Week's WWE MMC Live Viewership?, Rusev And Lana's Matching Gear (Video), Next Week

By Marc Middleton | February 13, 2018

Lana and Rusev, wearing matching gear, defeated Elias and Bayley in tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 5 bout.

Rusev and Lana will now advance to Week 9 where they will face the winner of next week's final first round match - WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Apollo Crews.

Live viewership for this week's MMC episode on Facebook Watch peaked at 72,400 viewers. Last week's match, which saw Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeat Mandy Rose and Goldust, peaked at 77,700 live viewers, topping this week's show by 6.8%.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge (2/13): Elias & Bayley Vs. Rusev & Lana
See Also
WWE Mixed Match Challenge (2/13): Elias & Bayley Vs. Rusev & Lana

Below are a few shots from tonight's match:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top