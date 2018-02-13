WWE NXT Star To Make 205 Live Debut Next Week (Video), Bludgeon Brothers Vs. The Usos, Top 10 List

- The feud between The Bludgeon Brothers and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is moving forward after Rowan and Harper sent a message to the champs on tonight's SmackDown. A match between the two could take place at WWE Fastlane. You can see video of the segment above.

- WWE previously indicated that a new SmackDown Top 10 List would be issued each week but there was no update announced on this week's show. As noted, the new ranking system will be voted on by Superstars and will be used by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to make decisions.

Tonight's show did see a plug for the first list that was announced last week: 10. Tye Dillinger, 9. Randy Orton, 8. Becky Lynch, 7. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, 6. The New Day, 5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, 4. Naomi, 3. Shinsuke Nakamura, 2. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, 1. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy will make his WWE 205 Live debut on next Tuesday's show. He will face Ariya Daivari in a WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament first round match. Below is a promo for Buddy's main roster debut: