Randy Orton On The WWE US Title (Video), WWE Cruiserweight Tourney Updates, Rusev Congratulates Lana

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Randy Orton answer the US Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode but the match never happened as Jinder Mahal came out and interrupted, leading to chaos. In the Fallout video above, Orton tells Dasha Fuentes that he doesn't care about his spot on the first Top 10 List and he's surprised he even made the list because he's hit the RKO on damn near everyone in the locker room. Orton says he doesn't get why anyone would vote for him but he did go to the ring tonight to defeat Roode for the title to take it back to St. Louis and call it his. Orton says that did not happen this week but we should stay tuned as that does not mean it won't happen.

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Mark Andrews and Drew Gulak advance to the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. Andrews won his 205 Live debut over Akira Tozawa while Gulak defeated Tony Nese.

As noted, the first round will continue next Tuesday in Phoenix as WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy debuts against Ariya Daivari. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has also announced Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali for next week in the final first round match. A new WWE Cruiserweight Champion will be crowned in the finals at WrestleMania 34.

- As noted, Lana and Rusev defeated Elias and Bayley on tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode. They advance to the second round and will face the winners of next week's match, Nia Jax and Apollo Crews vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Rusev tweeted the following to congratulate his wife on getting the pin for their team: