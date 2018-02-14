NJPW Announces Honor Rising Cards, Kenny Omega Facing Bullet Club

Above is footage of Kenny Omega and his tag partner Kota Ibushi working on a new finishing move for when they face off against members of the Bullet Club (Marty Scurll, Adam Page, and Cody) at the co-promotional NJPW/ROH event, Honor Rising on February 23 and 24.

The issues between Omega and Cody date back to last June when Cody attempted to "throw in the towel" for Omega during his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okada at Dominion. That match went to a 60-minute time limit draw. Omega did the same at the G1 Special in July during Cody's title match against Okada, as he tried to get Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes to do it.

Fast-forward to night two of NJPW New Beginning in late January where Jay White defeated Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States Championship. After the match, Adam Page already looked to challenge Jay White by taking away the title momentarily, but Omega asked him to back off, and handed the title back to White.

Along with the other Bullet Club members, Cody came to the ring and began arguing with Omega, saying he wasn't being a leader. It looked like things had cooled off until Cody grabbed Omega and dropped him with a cross rhodes. As Page held Omega, Cody grabbed a chair to hit Omega with, but Koto Ibushi ran out to make the save for Omega and chased off the group. Omega and Ibushi hugged afterwards and Ibushi helped the former champion to the back.

Omega has since had obvious tension with Bullet Club, which has played out in-part on their popular Being the Elite YouTube series. Ibushi has stated that he helped Omega because they're friends, but despite tagging with Omega, he still wants to be known as a singles wrestler. Omega has commented that he believes their team can transcend wrestling.

On April 7 in New Orleans at ROH Supercard of Honor XII Omega will face Cody in a one-on-one match. NJPW has announced the cards for their two-night Honor Rising event, which you can see below:

February 23

* Katsuya Kitamura and Henare vs. Tujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale

* Cheeseburger, Delirious, Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Hikuleo, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. The Young Bucks

* KUSHIDA vs. Flip Gordon vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Jay Lethal, and Dalton Castle vs. Chuckie T, Beretta, and Jay White

* Hirooki Goto vs. The Beer City Bruiser (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chase Owens vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody

February 24

* Henare vs. The Beer City Bruiser

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Jay Lethal vs. Hikuleo, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cheeseburger, Delirious, Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship)

* Chuckie T, YOSHI-HASHI, Jay White vs. The Young Bucks and Adam Page

* Dalton Castle vs. Beretta (ROH World Championship)

* Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega vs. Marty Scurll and Cody

Omega and Ibushi have history as the two were tag team partners in the DDT Pro-Wrestling back in 2009, known then as the Golden Lovers. More recently, the two teased a potential feud that would have culminated in the G1 Climax 27 finals, but only Omega made it to the finals, facing Tetsuya Naito instead. At Wrestle Kingdom 12, Ibushi defeated Cody in a singles match.