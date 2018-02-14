Joe Rogan On CM Punk Facing Floyd Mayweather In An MMA Fight, Luke Rockhold Challenged, UFN 126

- On his latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show, Rogan discussed what would happen if former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather did indeed step inside the Octagon to face Conor McGregor. The two met last year inside the boxing ring, with Mayweather scoring a stoppage victory over the current UFC lightweight champion.

"If this fight takes place, Floyd doesn't have a chance," Rogan said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "Whatever the odds are, that's cute. I bet it's going to be 900-1. Something crazy. Conor's going to kick his legs out. Then if he decides to shoot in and clinch, (McGregor's) going to clinch and he's going to rag-doll him."

Rogan, though, sees another member of the current UFC roster as a perfect opponent for Mayweather: CM Punk. The former WWE superstar is expected to make his second MMA appearance later this year.

"Floyd's got a real chance (vs. Punk)," Rogan said.

- Alexander Gustafsson wants his shot at reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. But if he is going to be forced to fight while Cormier meets Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title, he'd like to do so against a current teammate of Cormier's.

Gustafsson called out Luke Rockhold, who was finished by Yoel Romero this past weekend, for a future date if Rockhold is serious about making the move from middleweight - where he is a former UFC and Strikeforce champion - to 205 pounds.

"Your teammate is holding my division hostage, and you think there are only easy fights at (light heavyweight)," Gustafsson posted on Instagram. "If (you) think Romero hits hard, then wait till you come to the big boys. I want Cormier, and knocking (you) out will keep me warm in the meantime. Beware of coming up in weight because I will be standing at the front door waiting."

Gustafsson finished Glover Teixeira last year with a fifth round knockout. The Swede underwent surgery late in 2017.

- The UFC airs this Sunday night instead of Saturday from Austin, Texas with UFC Fight Night 126. The event features Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros on FOX Sports 1. The main card recently lost a bout between Jessica Aguilar and Livia Renata Souza, so officials bumped one up from the UFC Fight Pass prelims.

Here's a look at Sunday's fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/9 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros

* Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura

* Lightweight: James Vick vs. Francisco Trinaldo

* Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Curtis Millender

* Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Humberto Bandenay

* Lightweight: Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/7 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

* Welterweight: Brian Camozzi vs. Geoffrey Neal

* Flyweight: Joby Sanchez vs. Roberto Sanchez

* Female Bantamweight: Lucie Pudilova vs. Sarah Moras

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Josh Burkman vs. Alex Morono

* Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Tim Williams