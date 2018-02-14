WINC Podcast (2/14): WWE SmackDown Review, Ronda Rousey At Elimination Chamber, 205 Live Changes

Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Today's guest is TV Star and WWE fan, Ashlee White (@AshleeWhite23) who previously starred in Bravo's "The Princesses of Long Island." Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Changes to 205 Live.

- Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber.

- Fans chanting because they enjoy a wrestler or just because they like to chant?

- Are Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens getting overexposed on SmackDown?

- A look at the Mixed Match Challenge.

- Developing more individual stories for the SmackDown's women division.

- The build towards Usos vs. Bludgeon Brothers.

- WWE diversifying their writers.

And more!

You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. The audio version below also contains part two of Raj Giri's interview with Eric Bischoff, where Bischoff discussed if he thinks Hulk Hogan will return to WWE, the pros and cons of the nWo reuniting to work with the Bullet Club, original plans for nWo Monday Nitro, if he has kept up with Ted Turner, getting burnt out in WCW because of the backstage politics and more.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube.