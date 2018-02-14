Lana Celebrates Her First Win (Videos), Future Of WWE Blu-rays Up In The Air, WWE - Valentine's Day

- Above is video of Renee Young talking to Lana after she and husband Rusev defeated Elias and Bayley in last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout, which they are billing as her first win. Lana has several wins in WWE NXT but this is the first time she has been on the winning end of a main roster match. Lana says she couldn't believe that she actually won. She gives props to Bayley and goes on about how grateful she is. She ends it by marking out for Rusev Day.

Below is post-match video of Renee interviewing Lana and Rusev in the ring after their win. As noted, they will now go to Week 9 to face the winners of next week's match, Nia Jax and Apollo Crews vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- We've noted before how the future of WWE Blu-rays have been up in the air after several titles were pulled due to bad sales, costs associated with production and weak support from retailers. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that WWE Home Video distributor Warner Bros. may have taken most, if not all, of the WWE Blu-ray titles out of print. This could mean that there will be no new WWE Blu-ray copies produced. It has not been confirmed that they have ceased production on future WWE Blu-rays as the WDN report appears to only affect the back catalog of titles. WDN notes that there should be confirmation on the status of the WrestleMania 34 Blu-ray soon. WWE has releases a WrestleMania Blu-ray every year since WrestleMania 24.

- Several WWE Superstars are celebrating Valentine's Day on Twitter today. Below are posts from Stephanie McMahon, Natalya, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and WWE Champion AJ Styles:

Thank You for my GORGEOUS flowers @TripleH! I Love You more than I could ever put in to words... #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/13HkRC98ag — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 14, 2018

RAW is Red,

Smackdown is Blue & Bizarre.

In Love with OUR Tag Team Titles,

WE ARE THE BAR.#Valentines2018 pic.twitter.com/LvKGIDUX3P — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 14, 2018