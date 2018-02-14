John Cena On Why Ford Lawsuit Against Him Should Be Thrown Out

As noted back in November, Ford is reportedly suing John Cena for selling his 2017 Ford GT (reportedly paying $460,000), which violated a contract with the car company. Cena was picked from thousands of applicants to be able to purchase the vehicle, but also agreed to keep the car for at least two years before being allowed to sell it. Initially, only 500 of these were made by Ford.

According to TMZ Sports, new court documents have been filed in the district court of Michigan and Cena doesn't think he did anything wrong. According to the report, this is due to the final contract not saying anything about a 24-month no-resale clause.

Cena has asked the judge to throw out the case against him since he believes Ford didn't properly include that clause in their paperwork.

In an original statement to the courts, Ford claimed:

"Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale."

In the lawsuit, Cena did tell the company that he sold the car - along with other property - "to pay bills." Ford is looking for Cena to return profits from the sale along with other damages.