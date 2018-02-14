WrestlingInc.com

Women's Elimination Chamber Promo, Mark Andrews On His WWE 205 Live Debut, WWE Stock Closing High

By Marc Middleton | February 14, 2018

- Above is a new promo for the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The match will feature RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The winner will then defend against Asuka or Asuka and Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE stock was up 1.84% today, closing at $36.07 per share. Today's high was $36.20 and the low was $35.10. This is another new closing high for the stock.

Mark Andrews On How WWE Approached Him, His Future With The Company, TNA Helping His Career
- WWE UK Superstar Mark Andrews tweeted the following on defeating Akira Tozawa in his WWE 205 Live debut last night. No word yet on who Andrews will face in the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. He tweeted:

