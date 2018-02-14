WWE PC Video Of 'Million Dollar Arm' Star, WWE Universe Video Game In The Works?, Charlotte Flair

- Above is new video of former baseball player "Million Dollar Arm" Rinku Singh training at the WWE Performance Center. Singh also talks with No Way Jose and Trevor "Ricochet" Mann.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "WWE Universe" term for goods and services. It looks like this trademark could be associated with a new video game.

- As noted, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Becky Lynch, Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for next week's SmackDown after The Riott Squad issued a challenge last night. Flair tweeted the following on the match: