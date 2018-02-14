How Much Is Dolph Ziggler Making With His New WWE Deal?

As seen on SmackDown Live last night, Dolph Ziggler returned to the show. It was his first appearance on the show since he vacated the U.S. Championship last December, two nights after winning it at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. To sell the storyline, Ziggler was removed from all live events following the angle.

Sports Illustrated reports that Ziggler has just signed a new contract with WWE. The new deal is reportedly for two years at $1.5 million per year. It was noted that Ziggler had always planned on re-signing with the company.

In a storyline interview on last night's SmackDown Live, Ziggler said that he returned to WWE to main event WrestleMania, noting that main eventing the show was the one thing that has alluded him his whole career. Ziggler has actually never even had a singles match at the event.

Ziggler defeated Sami Zayn on last night's show to be added to the WWE Fastlane Fatal 5-Way match. He will face WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin for Styles' WWE Championship. The event takes place on Sunday, March 11th at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.