WWE Star On Ronda Rousey Overshadowing Women's Chamber, Buddy Murphy Hypes 205 Live Debut, Brie

By Marc Middleton | February 14, 2018

- Above is the premiere episode of Brie Bella's new "Total Mommy" series on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- As noted, next week's WWE 205 Live episode will see WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy make his main roster debut in a Cruiserweight Title tournament match against Ariya Daivari. Murphy tweeted the following and says he's going all the way to the finals at WrestleMania 34:

Sasha Banks Has 'Nothing Nice To Say' Regarding Ronda Rousey's WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
- Mickie James tweeted the following in response to a fan who wasn't happy about Ronda Rousey's in-ring RAW brand contract signing happening at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will also feature the first-ever women's Chamber match with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie. Some fans have been upset since the Royal Rumble as they felt Ronda's debut stole the spotlight from the first-ever women's Rumble match. Mickie wrote:

