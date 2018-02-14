Kenny Omega And Kota Ibushi To Tag For The First Time In The US, Bullet Club Tension, Dalton Castle

- Above is episode 92 of Being the Elite ("Bury the Past"). Tension within the Bullet Club continues as they introduce a new mascot for the group, "Bury" the Bear.
- Through Ring of Honor's Twitter, it was announced Dalton Castle will be the Cruise Director of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N Wrestling Rager at Sea. Below Castle hypes his appearance.
The World Champ @theDALTONcastle doubles as a cruise director this October on the @jericho_cruise!— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 14, 2018
Book it now, maaan at https://t.co/SPwlGn0AzQ! pic.twitter.com/1E2BewoY75
- Highspots announced today that Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi will team up against the Best Friends (Trent Barreta and Chuck Taylor) at WrestleCon's SuperShow during WrestleMania week in New Orleans. Omega is set to appear at the WrestleCon convention on Friday and his match against Cody is scheduled for that Saturday at ROH Supercard of Honor XII.
Happy #ValentinesDay from the #HSWN ????— Highspots Network (@HighspotsWN) February 14, 2018
Tickets: https://t.co/xFgb99EWgw
Coming exclusively to https://t.co/iBntuyDZJa pic.twitter.com/Q2ZYsyrxMR