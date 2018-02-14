Former Impact Star Reports To WWE PC, Big E Comments On New Day Outfits, WWE Network Collections

- Above is a sneak peek at February's WWE Network Collection. This month includes: Alexa Bliss - Five Feet Tall, Goldberg - Who's Next?, and the WWE Hall of Fame 2018 Class.

- WWE announced Indian wrestler, Amanpreet Singh, has reported to the WWE Performance Center. Singh was also known as Mahabali Shera for Impact Wrestling where he worked from 2014 until 2017. Singh had quietly left Impact in late 2017. Training under the likes of Savio Vega and Al Snow, Singh commented on signing with the WWE.

"I came to the U.S. with the dream that someday, I am going to make my country proud," said Singh. "I would consider myself fortunate if I am able to become a positive role model for the youngsters of my country and impact lives. I don't think I can find a better platform than WWE to empower myself to empower others, especially those back at home."

- On Twitter, Big E commented on the outfits that The New Day wore on last night's SmackDown. Noting that it is Black History Month and they will take some time to acknowledge their heritage. You can see The New Day's attire in the video below.