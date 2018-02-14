Photo: Sasha Banks Parties With Former WWE Star In Las Vegas

Sasha Banks reunited with Danielle "Summer Rae" Moinet by celebrating "Galentine's Day" at Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas last night during INdustry Tuesdays insider night alongside celebrity makeup artist, Stella Kae. Once inside, they sipped Casamigos tequila and danced to tracks by DJ Five.

Banks and Moinet feuded and teamed together during their time in NXT starting in 2012. They also had several matches together on the main roster in 2016.

Below is a photo of Sasha and Moinet at the club, courtesy of Hyde Bellagio: