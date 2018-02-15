Emma's First ROH Match (Video), NJPW Announces 46th Anniversary Card, ROH Top Tag Teams

- Above is from this week's ROH Honor Reigns Supreme event where Emma (billed as Tenille Dashwood) made her debut with the company and announced she was the final participant in the Women of Honor Tournament. In her first match with ROH, Emma teamed up with Mandy Leon to face the team of Stacy Shadows and Kelly Klein. With a big boot to the side of the head, Emma pinned Shadows to get the victory. Brandi Rhodes was also on commentary for this match.

- NJPW announced the full card for their 46th Anniversary Show on March 6, which will air live on NJPW World at 5am ET / 2am PT. The main event will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay in a non-title match. Below is the full card:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, KUSHIDA, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yuji Nagata, Toa Henare, Tomoyuki Oka, Shota Umino, and Tetsuhiro Yagi

* Katsuya Kitamura vs. Manabu Nakanishi

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Roppongi 3k (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Desperado (IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship)

* EVIL and SANADA (c) vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (Non-Title Match)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

* Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Togi Makabe (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay (Non-Title Match)

- In ROH's latest "5 Count" they ran down the greatest tag teams ever in ROH. Starting at number five: The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian), The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli), reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly), The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and at number one, The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe).

