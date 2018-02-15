SmackDown Star Reportedly Signs New WWE Deal

Mojo Rawley has reportedly signed a new contract with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Rawley first signed with WWE in 2012 and worked in NXT until 2016, when he joined the SmackDown brand as part of the WWE Draft. He won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 by last eliminating Jinder Mahal. He has been used sparingly on television this year, having only wrestled twice on SmackDown Live, as well as on The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show as a surprise challenger for Bobby Roode's first-ever "Glorious US Open Challenge," which was won by Roode.

See Also Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar's WWE Contract And Future

WWE has recently signed some other stars to new deals. As noted, PWInsider recently reported that The Miz signed a new four-year deal with the company. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday that Dolph Ziggler has just signed a new two-year contract for $1.5 million per year.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.