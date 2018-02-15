WWE HOFer To Be On RAW, Xavier Woods' Car Gets Broken Into, Eddie Guerrero - Brock Lesnar (Video)

- 14 years ago today, Eddie Guerrero defeated Brock Lesnar at No Way Out to win the WWE Championship for the first time. The video above shows some highlights of the match and the crazy crowd reaction to Guerrero's win. Guerrero would hold the title for 133 days before dropping it to JBL in a Texas Bullrope match at The Great American Bash.

- According to PWInsider, Diamond Dallas Page is scheduled to be on this week's Raw in Phoenix, Arizona. No word yet on what Page's role will be on the show. Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

- Xavier Woods tweeted out that his car was broken into last night, but luckily he never keeps anything of value in cars. Woods was bothered though that the person just ended up sitting in the car, smoked some cigarettes, and spilled Polynesian sauce on the car before leaving.