WWE NXT Tag Team Sends Warning (Video), Rich Swann's Birthday, Sarah Logan Taunts Charlotte Flair

- Last night's WWE NXT saw TM61 defeat enhancement talents Jon Skyler and Andrew Duckworth in tag team action. Above is post-match video of Christy St. Cloud talking to Nick Miller and Shane Thorne, and below is video from the match. Christy asks if we're seeing a more aggressive TM61 as of late and Thorne says in this business you either evolve or get pushed aside, so they're going to show us what it means to be mighty, from bell to bell. Miller says they have flipped the switch and turned their aggression up, it will never be turned off. Miller says they're going to show each NXT tag team exactly what The Mighty can do.

- WWE Superstar Rich Swann turns 27 years old today while Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich turns 59. No word yet on when WWE might bring Swann back from his suspension that was handed down following the domestic incident with his wife in late 2017. Swann was cleared of all charges back in late January, clearing the way for his return to the ring.

- Sarah Logan continues to taunt SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after their non-title match on this week's SmackDown, which Flair won. As noted, next week's SmackDown will feature Logan, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch in six-woman action. Logan made the the following tweets to Flair: