WWE Stars Play New WWE Party Game (Video), Kairi Sane Attacks (Video), Fans On Favorite WWE Couples

- WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite couples in WWE history. As of this writing, 25% voted for Nikki Bella and John Cena while 17% voted for Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, 16% for WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, 13% for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, 12% for WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11% for Rusev and Lana, 6% for Matt Hardy and Lita.

- Kairi Sane returned to WWE NXT TV on last night's episode and resumed her feud with Shayna Baszler, as seen in the video below. Baszler had NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon down on the outside of the ring, preparing to do more damage at the end of their title match when Sane made the save. There have been rumors on WWE doing Sane vs. Baszler vs. Moon in a Triple Threat at the NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event during WrestleMania 34 Week. Baszler vs. Moon was apparently confirmed for Takeover at the recent NXT TV tapings but they left it open for Sane to be added to the match or for a stipulation to be added.