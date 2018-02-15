Released UFC Fighter Finds New Home, Bellator 194 Weigh-In Results, Donald Cerrone Talks UFN 126

- Former UFC title contender Donald Cerrone tries to snap a three-fight losing skid when he meets Yancy Medeiros this Sunday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 126. The card airs live on FOX Sports 1 from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

In the video above, hear from "Cowboy" as he talks Medeiros, getting back on track and adding to his incredible highlight-reel of wins that includes victories over Matt Brown, Benson Henderson, Eddie Alvarez and Adriano Martins.

- Will Brooks, a former Bellator champion, has been released by the UFC. Brooks went just 1-3 during his run inside the Octagon, but he's already found a new home to continue his career. Brooks confirmed on social media that he has entered into the upcoming Professional Fighters League tournament, which will see the winner walk away with a million dollars.

"I've been doing this for a while now and I understand the business side of it," Brooks wrote on Instagram. "I didn't do the job that was expected of me and like all jobs I was released, rightfully so. I under performed with the UFC and didn't achieve the goal I wanted to with that opportunity."

Brooks dropped bouts to Nik Lentz, Charles Oliveira and Alex Oliveira after debuting in 2016 with a decision win over Ross Pearson. He started his MMA career 18-1, winning the Bellator lightweight title in 2014 vs. Michael Chandler.

- Bellator 194 takes place Friday night on Paramount Network and features Matt Mitrione vs. Roy Nelson in a quarterfinal round contest in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Both Mitrione and Nelson, along with the rest of the card, weighed in on Thursday.

Mitrione, a former NFL player who fought 14 times for the UFC, weighed in at 255 pounds. Nelson, who won The Ultimate Fighter and owns 22 wins to his name, came in right at the heavyweight limit of 265.

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)

* Roy Nelson (265 lbs.) vs. Matt Mitrione (255)

* Derek Campos (154) vs. Patricky Freire (155)

* Liam McGeary (203.75) vs. Vadim Nemkov (205)

* Heather Hardy (126) vs. Ana Julaton (125)

* Tywan Claxton (145) vs. Jose Perez (142)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ParamountNetwork.com/7 p.m. ET)

* Pat Casey (155.5) vs. Tyler Hamilton (154.5)

* Peter Nascimento (163.5) vs. Kastriot Xhema (164.5)

* Dean Hancock (155.25) vs. Marcus Surin (156)

* Walter Howard (203) vs. Jarod Trice (205.5)

* Regivaldo Carvalho (145) vs. Tom English (146)

* Mike Kimbel (135.75) vs. Geoffrey Then (135)

* Ronie Arana Leon (156) vs. Ross Richardson (155.5)