WWE Superstar Taunts Ronda Rousey In Instagram Comments, Rousey Responds

Based on recent comments made on social media and in interviews, fans have speculated on Ronda Rousey's first WWE feud being with everyone from Mickie James to Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Nikki Bella. There's now more speculation on a feud with Jax after the two had a recent social media exchange.

Rousey took to Instagram earlier this week and posted a photo from her judo competition at the Olympics. Jax responded and commented on how she would like to see Rousey do the move on her. The exchange went like this:

Jax: "I like to see you try this move on me [eye roll emoji]"

Rousey: "@niajaxwwe principles of judo: maximum efficiency, minimum effort. Mutual welfare and benefit [prayer hands emoji]"

Rousey is set to sign her RAW contract at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view later this month. Jax will be wrestling Asuka that night.

Natalya also commented on the photo with just the "raising hands" emoji. You can see the photo below:

What seems like several lifetimes ago... my dreams of Olympic gold never came true, but time has made me thankful for falling short of gold #falldown7timesgetup8 #judo