Rich Swann And WWE Mutually Part Ways

WWE today announced that Rich Swann is done with the company. In a statement, they said that the two parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

"Rich Swann and WWE have mutually agreed to part ways as of today, February 15, 2018," WWE posted on their official website. "WWE wishes Swann the best in all of his future endeavors."

Swann was arrested and charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) after an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who currently works for Impact Wrestling as Su Yung, in mid-December. Swann was driving a car with Riggs and apparently began to critique her performance at a wrestling show earlier in the night. Swann supposedly got angry and Riggs jumped out of the car because she was worried that the argument was going to escalate. Swann allegedly stopped the car in traffic and yelled for her to return before putting her in a headlock and dragging her back to the vehicle. The car was apparently not in park, and it crashed into a telephone pole. Swann denied physically touching Riggs and the couple reconciled shortly after.

At the Television Critics Association Winter Tour event in California in early January, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H said that Swann would be immediately terminated from the company if he was found guilty.

"We are just waiting on legal," Triple H said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on that, as you've seen, so he's suspended until it is determined legally one way or the other."

"And if he's convicted, he will be released," Stephanie stated.

Triple H added, "Immediately."

All charges against Swann were dropped in late January after prosecutors determined that there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.