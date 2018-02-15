- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, The New Day and WWE Champion AJ Styles sending Happy Chinese New Year wishes to fans across the WWE Universe. John Cena also delivers a special message in Mandarin.
- The Velveteen Dream vs. No Way Jose has been confirmed for next week's WWE NXT episode. As noted, next week's main event will see Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas in a Career vs. Title match.
- WWE couple Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe of "War Machine" spent Valentine's Day doing some huscarl training at Jungle MMA & Fitness in Orlando. Logan posted this cool video of she and her fiance going at it:
There's no other way I know how to show my love for you @raymondxrowe .— Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) February 15, 2018
Let's always be strange. #valentinesday #myrrlag #weouthere #vikingcouple #huscarl pic.twitter.com/fEwxbwxUb1