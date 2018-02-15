Impact Officially Announces New Top Pay-Per-View, Lockdown Rumors, Speculation On 2018 PPV Plans

Impact Wrestling has officially announced their Redemption pay-per-view for Sunday, April 22nd from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Impact noted on Twitter that this is their first new tent-pole pay-per-view to be added since 2005, meaning that this is the first time they've introduced a new pay-per-view name for one of the major shows since Genesis 2005.

It was believed that Redemption would take place in Toronto but it was confirmed for Orlando earlier today. It looks like Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Champion Austin Aries will be the main event.

See Also Impact Wrestling To Air Live Special From New Orleans During The 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Wrestling INC. President Raj Giri spoke with Josh Mathews during a media call earlier today and asked why they're going with Redemption instead of the all-cage Lockdown pay-per-view as was rumored, and how many pay-per-view events we can expect to see from the company this year. Mathews acknowledged the Lockdown rumors and said some were preparing for that to be the next Impact pay-per-view but he did not give a solid answer on the number of pay-per-views, speculating on Slammiversary and Bound For Glory taking place.

"That's a great question, I think after Redemption, we'll probably... and this is just me speculating, but we would probably see Slammiversary and then Bound For Glory. Why it's not Lockdown, I don't know the answer to that question," Mathews said. "I think some of us were preparing for Lockdown and Redemption is new, it's different, it's just a different kind of branding. Lockdown, having all those matches in the cage, I thinks this opens it up to be a little bit different. I've seen the branding for Redemption, I think everyone looks cool. It fits with the new graphics that we have for Impact and I think it's a great way to get things going in April and sort of get ready for the summer."