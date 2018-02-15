Impact On Brian Cage's Previous Matches, World Title Match On Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Jake Crist

- Above is the latest episode of Impact's "Around The Ring" with Josh Mathews interviewing Jake Crist of OVE.

- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:

* Eli Drake vs. World Champion Austin Aries

* The debut of "The Machine" Brian Cage

* El Hijo del Fantasma vs. X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori

* Rosemary vs. Hania in a Grudge Match

* Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Callihan in a First Time Ever Match

- Regarding Cage making his TV debut tonight, Impact acknowledged his 2013 and 2014 appearances on Twitter but said he was just a man then, now he's a machine. Cage lost a 2012 dark match to Robbie E, lost a 2013 Gut Check match on Impact to Jay Bradley and then worked the 2014 Destination X tapings in a Triple Threat title match qualifier with Crazzy Steve and winner Sanada. You can see the tweet hyping tonight's debut below: