Impact On Brian Cage's Previous Matches, World Title Match On Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Jake Crist

- Above is the latest episode of Impact's "Around The Ring" with Josh Mathews interviewing Jake Crist of OVE.
- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:
* Eli Drake vs. World Champion Austin Aries
* The debut of "The Machine" Brian Cage
* El Hijo del Fantasma vs. X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori
* Rosemary vs. Hania in a Grudge Match
* Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Callihan in a First Time Ever Match
- Regarding Cage making his TV debut tonight, Impact acknowledged his 2013 and 2014 appearances on Twitter but said he was just a man then, now he's a machine. Cage lost a 2012 dark match to Robbie E, lost a 2013 Gut Check match on Impact to Jay Bradley and then worked the 2014 Destination X tapings in a Triple Threat title match qualifier with Crazzy Steve and winner Sanada. You can see the tweet hyping tonight's debut below:
Long time IMPACT viewers may remember @MrGMSI_BCage made a handful of appearances on IMPACT in 2013 and 2014. Then he was a man. Now he is The Machine. And he ARRIVES tonight on #IMPACTonPop! pic.twitter.com/swAKzC6WKb— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 15, 2018