WWE Star Teases Old Tricks, James Ellsworth Vs. Nick Aldis Video, Bianca Belair On Mark Henry's Help

- As seen above, the National Wrestling Alliance has released video of former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth challenging NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis at Sunday's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood event.

NWA wrote the following description for the match, acknowledging Ellsworth's WWE run: "Does James Ellsworth stand a chance against the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis? This is the entire match from The Aldis Crusade with Ten Pounds of Gold. James Ellsworth is first challenger for the Ten Pounds of Gold during this historic crusade by the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. James Ellsworth came within a half of a second of defeating AJ Styles for the WWE Worlds Championship. This match was set up as a "day off" by Nick Aldis manager Austin Idol. This selection by Idol has been quite polarizing by fans on the merits and skill of James Ellsworth. He is the first of the twenty men to challenge for the famous Ten Pound of Gold title. James Ellsworth has wrestled AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch and many more in WWE. Nick Aldis wants to prove what kind of champion he is during The Aldis Crusade with Ten Pounds of Gold. James Ellsworth wants to prove that 'any man with two hands stands a chance.'"

- WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website to discuss Black History Month and how she comes from a family of trailblazers in the Civil Rights movement. Belair also commented on how Mark Henry helped her get started on the path to WWE.

"Yes, Mark Henry saw me on the internet when I was at a CrossFit competition in Puerto Rico where I was competing and speaking on the microphone. I used to make my own outfits and wore over-the-top, unusual and colorful outfits when I competed. He contacted me and asked if I had ever thought about being a WWE Superstar because he believed I possessed a lot of the qualities in terms of being athletic, having a strong personality and being comfortable speaking in front of a crowd," Belair said. "He told me he could get me a tryout, but the rest was up to me. I took the opportunity full-force and put it all out there at my tryouts because for one, I wanted it, and two, I wanted to live up to his expectations. If he could believe in me, then I could believe in myself."

- As noted, the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament will wrap on next week's WWE 205 Live episode with Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy vs. Ariya Daivari. Gallagher, who was ordered to wrestle in traditional gear instead of a suit by 205 Live GM Drake Maverick, tweeted the following on his match and said he may pull some old tricks out of his bag: