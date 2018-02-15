Rare Daniel Bryan Indie Match Video, WWE Looks At John Cena's Reunion With Wish Kid, WWE Stock

- As seen above, WWN Live recently released video of Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) vs. Munenori Sawa at the EVOLVE 5 event, which happened on September 11th, 2010 from the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ. This match took place during Bryan's indie run that came between his release over The Nexus angle and his big return at SummerSlam. Bryan returned to WWE on August 15th that year but finished all indie commitments that ran until October 1st. Bryan is now the SmackDown General Manager and Sawa will return to the EVOLVE ring in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

- WWE stock was up 0.94% today, closing at $36.41 per share. Today's high was $36.67 and the low was $35.93. This is another closing high for the stock.

- WWE posted this video on John Cena and his relationship with Make-A-Wish Kid Nick Santillo after their recent 5-year reunion on NBC's "Today" show. Cena has granted more than 550 Wishes, making him the top celebrity Wish granter. Also below are Cena's comments on Twitter: