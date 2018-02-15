Rich Swann's First Post-WWE Booking, Goldust Finally Gets New Merch, Braun Strowman's RAW Segment

- This new WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley looking at how Braun Strowman was all about that bass on Monday's RAW in the segment with Elias.

- As noted, WWE announced today that they have mutually parted ways with Rich Swann. The release came on Swann's 27th birthday. It was believed that Swann would be returning soon from the indefinite suspension that was handed down in late 2017 following the domestic incident with his wife but Swann was cleared of all charges in late January and the WWE return never came.

Swann's first post-WWE booking has been announced for The Big Event convention on March 10th in Queens. He will signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.

- Goldust finally has new merchandise on WWE Shop. The WWE veteran tweeted the following to fans, who have waited for new gear since 2014.