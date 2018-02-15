Matt Hardy Welcomes Former TNA Star To WWE, WWE - New Zealand TV Announcement, Apollo Crews

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted this video of Apollo Crews revealing his top 5 favorite video games of all-time - Call of Duty: Black Ops, NCAA Football, NBA 2K, Mario Kart and FIFA '18 at #1.

- WWE issued the following today:

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and STAMFORD, Conn., February 15, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and M?ori Television, New Zealand's indigenous broadcaster, today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE's flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® on free-to-air TV in English and te reo M?ori for the first time in New Zealand.

Beginning February 24, 2018, M?ori Television channel (English and te reo M?ori) will televise a one-hour version of Raw at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and a one-hour version of SmackDown at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. The Te Reo channel will broadcast a te reo M?ori version of Raw on Mondays at 9 p.m.

"We are excited to partner with M?ori Television to deliver localized WWE content in New Zealand," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This new agreement to televise Raw and SmackDown on free-to-air TV in both English and te reo M?ori for the first time allows us to deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to our passionate fans in the region."

"M?ori Television is thrilled to embark on this new relationship with WWE, a leading global entertainment company as we set to further engage new audiences with te reo M?ori," said M?ori Television. "All M?ori Television WWE content will feature New Zealand's indigenous language as a component and we have engaged with some of the finest te reo M?ori experts in the land to weave reo and tikanga into all platforms of broadcasts."

M?ori Television will also broadcast WWE highlight shows WWE Experience® at 7.30 p.m. and This Week® at 11:10 p.m. on Fridays. Fans can watch all programs on 14-day authenticated VOD catch up through M?ori Television's website, www.maoritelevision.com.