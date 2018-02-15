- Above on his podcast the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan broke down some wrestling submission moves performed by John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Mankind.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which current NXT Superstar is most likely to win a WWE Championship or Universal Championship first?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Aleister Black (24 percent), Drew McIntyre (23 percent), Adam Cole (18 percent), Andrade "Cien" Almas (8 percent), and Johnny Gargano (8 percent).

- Earlier today on Twitter, NXT Star Lio Rush announced the birth of his second child. Congrats to the parents!