- Above on his podcast the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan broke down some wrestling submission moves performed by John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Mankind.
- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which current NXT Superstar is most likely to win a WWE Championship or Universal Championship first?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Aleister Black (24 percent), Drew McIntyre (23 percent), Adam Cole (18 percent), Andrade "Cien" Almas (8 percent), and Johnny Gargano (8 percent).
- Earlier today on Twitter, NXT Star Lio Rush announced the birth of his second child. Congrats to the parents!
6lbs 3 oz , Feb 15th 2018 , 6:12 pm. Dakai Liam Green ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kVjMkY5QQ8— Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) February 16, 2018