Big Debut On Tonight's Episode Of Impact

By Joshua Gagnon | February 15, 2018

After running vignettes for the past couple weeks, Brian Cage debuted on tonight's episode of Impact where he had a quick squash match victory. While extremely active on the indie wrestling scene, many fans will know Cage from his time with Lucha Underground.

