Big Debut On Tonight's Episode Of Impact

After running vignettes for the past couple weeks, Brian Cage debuted on tonight's episode of Impact where he had a quick squash match victory. While extremely active on the indie wrestling scene, many fans will know Cage from his time with Lucha Underground.
You can see Cage's debut in the videos above and below.
.@MrGMSI_BCage makes his #IMPACTonPOP debut! pic.twitter.com/B8hNDwNcqU— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 16, 2018
Thanks for coming! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/mQeZEi003F— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 16, 2018
.@MrGMSI_BCage picks up the win in devastating fashion. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/WYSRiB4kNj— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018