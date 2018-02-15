Impact Star Returns On Tonight's Show, Number One Contender Match Set, Allie's Secret Admirer

- Last week a secret admirer of Allie was going to reveal who they were on this week's show. In the video above, Allie ended up wandering the halls of the arena looking for them and stumbled on a heart-shaped box with a card. As Allie read the card, Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness popped up out of a box, and Allie smacked her in the face with the box of chocolates. Allie threw Laurel back in the box and stomped off.

- Tonight, Tyrus returned to Impact Wrestling after leaving the company in 2017. Tyrus left due to being uncomfortable with management (mainly Jeff Jarrett) at that time. On tonight's show, he ended up being EC3's mystery partner against Johnny Impact and Matt Sydal. Tyrus would give the assist to EC3 as he was able to pin Johnny Impact.

See Also Tyrus On Why He Left Impact Wrestling

- Next week a bunch of matches are already set including a number one contender's match between EC3 and Johnny Impact. Also next week: Moose vs. Alberto El Patron, LAX vs. Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley (Non-Title), and finally, oVe vs. Lashley and Eddie Edwards.

After stealing a victory tonight, @therealec3 will face @TheRealMorrison NEXT WEEK with IMPACT's number one contenders spot on the line. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/15mSc0QZEV — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018

After the events of our opening match, @TheEddieEdwards and @fightbobby will TEAM UP to face oVe NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ZD3RxP1H33 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018