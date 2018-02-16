Wrestler Officially Added To 205 Live Roster, Stephanie McMahon's Latest Workout Clip, Becky Lynch

- After pinning Akira Tozawa on 205 Live on Tuesday night, Mark Andrews will be a regular in the cruiserweight division going forward.

On Thursday, WWE added Andrews to the 205 Live roster listed on WWE.com. This also means he's an official WWE Superstar since he's listed on the current roster as well. You can view his profile here.

Andrews pinned Tozawa to advance in the 16-man Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. There is no word yet on who he will be facing in the second round.

- Stephanie McMahon is getting ready for WrestleMania. On Thursday night, the WWE executive and performer posted her latest "Midnight Workout" video, which shows her doing mini hurdle hops with a box jump and double banded TKE goblet squats.

- Becky Lynch is trying to bring more attention to her real name, Rebecca Quin. The WWE star recently changed the name listed on her Twitter account (@BeckyLynchWWE) to her real name, Rebecca Quin. She also goes under her real name on Instagram, although she's had it listed for a few years.