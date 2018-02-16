Billy Corgan On How Vince McMahon Handles Top Tier WWE Talent

NWA Owner Billy Corgan stopped by Busted Open Radio to talk pro wrestling, future plans with NWA, and how Vince McMahon deals with top tier WWE talent. Corgan was asked about how he handles the backstage politics within his company and Corgan looked to McMahon as an example on how to handle egos.

"To me, is it ultimately good for the business, you know what I mean? Talent should have a chip on their shoulder, they should want to be champion, they should all be pushing forward," Corgan said. "I don't know Vince McMahon personally, but I look at the way Vince has run the WWE and I think that's a good example. At the end of the day, does it serve the goals of the bigger company? You've seen times in the history of the WWE where a talent will sort of outgrow the agenda of the WWE, and out the door they go. Because they get too big a head and they think they're bigger than the company. And at the end of the day what's good for the company is good for the talent, but it's not always the other way around."

Corgan officially took over ownership of the NWA in October of last year and is looking to rebuild a promotion that has fallen off the radar for wrestling fans over the past few decades. Using a more calculated, long-term approach to building a foundation and new fan base, Corgan has previously said they expect to start running free shows online in the Spring.

You can check out the full interview in the video above. Busted Open airs live Monday-Friday 9am-12pm EST on SiriusXM Rush 93.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.