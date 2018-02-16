WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey Featured On WWE SummerSlam Ticket, Triple H's Latest Workout Clip, Rare Ivory Video

By Daniel Pena | February 16, 2018

- It looks Ronda Rousey will have a big role at SummerSlam later this year.

On Twitter, ESPN.com senior writer Arash Markazi gave fans a look at the ticket he ordered and received for SummerSlam and Rousey is among the 16 WWE Superstars featured on the lenticular collector ticket.

SummerSlam comes to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a fourth consecutive year on Sunday, Aug. 19.

- After spending a romantic evening with Stephanie McMahon on Valentine's Day, Triple H decided to work out. Here is his latest "Midnight Workout" clip.

- Coming off WWE's announcement on Monday that former Women's Champion Ivory will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the company uploaded a rare video of Ivory wrestling for the American Wrestling Association (AWA).

This clip is from an episode of AWA: All Star Wrestling, which aired on syndication on Aug. 25, 1989. Competing under the name Tina Moretti, she defends the Ladies Sports Club Championship.

