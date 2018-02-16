Ronda Rousey Featured On WWE SummerSlam Ticket, Triple H's Latest Workout Clip, Rare Ivory Video

- It looks Ronda Rousey will have a big role at SummerSlam later this year.

On Twitter, ESPN.com senior writer Arash Markazi gave fans a look at the ticket he ordered and received for SummerSlam and Rousey is among the 16 WWE Superstars featured on the lenticular collector ticket.

The first look at a WWE SummerSlam ticket featuring Ronda Rousey. The event takes place August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Um9lfmVGsI — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2018

SummerSlam comes to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a fourth consecutive year on Sunday, Aug. 19.

- After spending a romantic evening with Stephanie McMahon on Valentine's Day, Triple H decided to work out. Here is his latest "Midnight Workout" clip.

- Coming off WWE's announcement on Monday that former Women's Champion Ivory will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the company uploaded a rare video of Ivory wrestling for the American Wrestling Association (AWA).

This clip is from an episode of AWA: All Star Wrestling, which aired on syndication on Aug. 25, 1989. Competing under the name Tina Moretti, she defends the Ladies Sports Club Championship.