Cody Rhodes Rips Twitter User About His Time In Bullet Club, ROH Top Couples, NJPW US Dojo's Success

- Above are highlights from NJPW New Beginning in Osaka (2/10) where the main event saw Kazuchika Okada retain his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against SANADA. You can see the full results by clicking here.

- In the latest "5 Count" ROH looked at the five best couple in the company's history. At number five: Prince Nana and Princess Mia Yim, Best Friends (Chuckie T. and Beretta), Jimmy Jacobs and Lacey, Michael Bennett and Maria Kanellis, and at number one, Brandi Rhodes and Cody.

- As noted, NJPW announced the opening of their U.S. based Dojo in Los Angeles, California with two five-day camp sessions in March at $500 a session. They began taking applications on February 14 and announced today due to the response they have already closed that window for applications and will now go through their selection process.

- A user on Twitter tweeted Cody Rhodes that since he joined the Bullet Club the group has been on a slow decline. Fair to say, Rhodes didn't agree and listed off a number of reasons (Hot Topic, Funkos, title wins) why that person was incorrect.

The bullet club started it's slow death the day you joined — Easy Peasy (@Stromblie) February 15, 2018