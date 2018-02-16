Ric Flair Reveals Who The Modern-Day Four Horsemen Would Be From Current WWE Roster

Ric Flair was a guest on 98 Rock Baltimore's Justin, Scott and Spiegel show to promote his upcoming Four Horsemen reunion appearance for MCW. Flair discussed various topics, including recovery from illness and his the success of his daughter Charlotte.

Flair praised the WWE Hall of Fame version of the Horsemen, and said that was his favorite incarnation of the group. He also praised the talent of Barry Windham, and felt that he would have gone much further in his career as a main event star if it was not for his knees being banged up.

The "Nature Boy" was then asked who his choices would be from the current WWE roster to create a modern-day Four Horsemen.

"The first guy I would take is Dolph Ziggler," said Flair. "The second guy would be Seth Rollins. Third guy would be, let me think, Horsemen... that requires a lot. You gotta be good at what you do be able to enjoy life. Let me think: Seth... God, I haven't had too much fun with him, but I'm sure he'd be great - Roman Reigns. Yeah, Roman's a trooper. Gotta be careful with what I say, because (laughs) God forbid anybody have any fun anymore. And, let me think. Uh, oh God, he would run from me but Randy Orton for sure."

Flair added that Orton would be a great pick, and he still the best wrestler in wrestling today, but he is so settled down with his family.

"But he is so, so married and so laid back and having a good time," said Flair. "But make no mistake, Randy Orton right now is still the best wrestler in wrestling. A little shorter than Barry [Windham], but same athleticism, phenomenal shape, great look, but Randy has calmed down. He's happily married, beautiful kids, and don't even tell him I suggested that (laughs). If Dave Batista was back, Dave would be great too."

