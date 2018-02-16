The Rock On How Important Time Is To Him Now, Tyler Breeze And Xavier Woods Game, Gangrel

- Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods play Wheel of Fortune in this new video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
- Former WWE Superstar Gangrel turns 49 years old today.
- The Rock posted the following on Instagram about how important his time is to him at this stage in his career, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the Super Bowl launch of his Skyscraper movie that comes out on July 13th:
Reached a point in my career where my most important currency, is my time.
If I'm giving you my time, then you get me at 100%, fully committed and a passionate SOB who's going all in.
So be protective of your time. It's the one thing we can control where it goes and who gets it.
Thank you to the multiple teams of people who worked so hard to make our Super Bowl launch of #SKYSCRAPER a success.
Grateful and ALL IN.
#ProtectYourTime
Ps. I only know how to say this in my elegant way.. life's too short and time is too precious, so do your best to never work with assholes.
