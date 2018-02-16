The Rock On How Important Time Is To Him Now, Tyler Breeze And Xavier Woods Game, Gangrel

- Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods play Wheel of Fortune in this new video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- Former WWE Superstar Gangrel turns 49 years old today.

- The Rock posted the following on Instagram about how important his time is to him at this stage in his career, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the Super Bowl launch of his Skyscraper movie that comes out on July 13th: