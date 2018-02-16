MLW Road To The Championship Full Event (Video), Next MLW Event, Impact Time Slot Change In UK

- MLW has made its February 8th event available to watch for free, which you can check out in the video above. With MLW's broadcast team of Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action, MLW: Road to the World Championship featured the opening round of MLW World Championship Tournament with MVP vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb, Brody King vs. Shane Strickland and Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The show also featured a great grudge match between Sami Callihan and Darby Allin, Austin Aries making his MLW debut against ACH and more!

- The MLW World Championship Tournament continues on March 8th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL at MLW: Spring Break '18. You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com. Matches signed for March 8th thus far include Matt Riddle vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland in the World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals. Also announced today is "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela making his Major League Wrestling debut in a "fans bring the weapons match" against Darby Allin.

- Impact Wrestling is being pushed back one hour on 5Spike in the UK. The show will now air at 11pm on Friday night.