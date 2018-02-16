WWE Looks At Rey Mysterio Vs. AJ Styles, Jim Ross - WrestleMania Week, The Miz & Maryse Baby Shower

- Above is WWE's latest Fantasy Warfare video, featuring a look at a potential match between Rey Mysterio and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced on Twitter that his "Slobberknocker Sessions" one-man show will take place in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. JR's event is scheduled for Friday, April 6th at 10am. There will be a book signing and a live show/Q&A. Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 23rd at 10am via TicketFly. JR will be announcing more details soon but he did reveal that only 100 tickets will be sold.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and wife Maryse had a baby shower on Wednesday night. The shower was likely filmed for the "Miz & Mrs." USA Network reality series that premieres later this year. Miz noted on Twitter that Eve Torres-Gracie, "Mr. Belding" Dennis Haskins, Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera and Dolph Ziggler were in attendance, among others. Below are photos and a clip from the shower:

Last night was incredible. I've never been to a baby shower before and didn't know what to do or expect. @injoytheparty listened to what my wife @marysemizanin and I wanted for our first baby shower. Then took those ideas and not only made them a reality but went above and beyond our imagination to make the perfect baby shower. From the decorations to the food to the flowers and balloons to the games. They made everything so simple to where we literally just had to show up and have a good time. Not sure how many parties you've thrown but Maryse and I throw many and there's always headaches and things we forget. @evetorresgracie and @sageallard didn't skip a beat. Eve, you're an amazing friend. Thank you @injoytheparty seeing my wife glow makes my world. You are #Awesome