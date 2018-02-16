WWE NXT Star Calls On Fans To Support Shooting Victims, Fans On WWE Elimination Chamber, Zack Ryder

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at Ghostbusters 2 action figures from Diamond Select Toys.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans what they're most looking forward to seeing at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. As of this writing, 51% voted for the men's Chamber match with Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and 29% voted for the first-ever women's Chamber match with Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, 15% voted for Ronda Rousey's RAW contract signing and 6% voted for Asuka vs. Nia Jax.

- WWE NXT Superstar Donovan Dijak has launched a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the victims of Wednesday's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The "Wrestling Supports Parkland Victims" campaign currently has raised $365 of a $5,000 goal with 12 people. You can find the campaign at this link.

Dijak wrote the following for the campaign description, "Hi everyone. My name is Chris Dijak and I'm a sports entertainer for the NXT brand of WWE. I've decided to raise money for the families and victims of the horrible tragedy today in Parkland, FL. Myself and my family recently moved down to Florida, and NXT has even run shows recently in nearby Coral Springs, so these events are especially devastating. I've run many of these fundraisers in the past, so you can ask around or research my track record if you have any hesitation. I will thoroughly research appropriate charities when they are developed, and I will make sure that 100% of the net proceeds from this fundraiser are directly contributed. Please, help us show the world how strong the professional wrestling community is. Let's do our best to help out our fellow humans in heir time of need. Thanks everyone."