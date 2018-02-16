Brock Lesnar - WWE Universal Title History Note, WWE Star Learning To Walk Again (Video), Brie Bella

- Above is the second episode of Brie Bella's new "Total Mommy" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- The official WWE Stats Twitter account recently pointed out how Brock Lesnar has been WWE Universal Champion for almost 60% of the entire history of the title. Lesnar is currently the longest-reigning active champion in WWE. Lesnar won the title back on April 2nd, 2017 after defeating Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. The title was created in August 2016. It's believed that Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

See Also Chris Jericho On Brock Lesnar Wanting To Work With Goldberg Changing His WrestleMania 33 Plans

- Samir Singh tweeted the following video from rehab and noted that he is learning to walk again. As noted, Singh suffered a torn ACL back in mid-January and underwent surgery in Alabama. WWE has not announced when Singh might be back in action but the usual recovery time for a torn ACL is 6 to 9 months. Singh tweeted: