WrestlingInc.com

SmackDown Star Says He's Tired Of Getting Screwed Over, Nia Jax & Apollo Crews Do A Cheer, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | February 16, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Apollo Crews and Nia Jax getting to know representatives from Susan G. Komen as they prepare to fight to win $100,000 for the charity this Tuesday in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Crews and Jax will face WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the final first-round match. Crews finally gets Jax to do a cheer at the end of the video.

How Much Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge Does An Average Viewer Watch?, Updated MMC Numbers, More
See Also
How Much Of WWE Mixed Match Challenge Does An Average Viewer Watch?, Updated MMC Numbers, More

- WWE stock was up 0.16% today, closing at $36.48 - another new closing high. Today's high was $36.86 and the low was $36.24.

- Chad Gable continues to cry foul on Twitter over recent losses he and Shelton Benjamin have suffered on SmackDown. Regarding Tuesday's loss to The New Day, Gable tweeted the following today and says something must be done by WWE:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top