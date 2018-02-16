SmackDown Star Says He's Tired Of Getting Screwed Over, Nia Jax & Apollo Crews Do A Cheer, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Apollo Crews and Nia Jax getting to know representatives from Susan G. Komen as they prepare to fight to win $100,000 for the charity this Tuesday in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Crews and Jax will face WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the final first-round match. Crews finally gets Jax to do a cheer at the end of the video.

- WWE stock was up 0.16% today, closing at $36.48 - another new closing high. Today's high was $36.86 and the low was $36.24.

- Chad Gable continues to cry foul on Twitter over recent losses he and Shelton Benjamin have suffered on SmackDown. Regarding Tuesday's loss to The New Day, Gable tweeted the following today and says something must be done by WWE: